Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Kirkland’s to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.15-0.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.15-0.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kirkland’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KIRK opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirkland’s stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Kirkland’s worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti set a $9.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

