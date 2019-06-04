King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $238.71 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,477,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for about 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $238,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 81,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $86.72. 3,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,748.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,156 shares of company stock worth $5,041,217. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

