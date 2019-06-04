King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,219,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $62,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $78,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,885 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $151,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $292,049. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,690. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/king-luther-capital-management-corp-boosts-stake-in-franklin-electric-co-fele.html.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.