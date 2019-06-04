Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,561 shares of company stock worth $4,537,642. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of DLTR opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

