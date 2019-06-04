JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.72 Million Holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 557,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,722,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,035,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 922,659 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,199 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRXC shares. BTIG Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

