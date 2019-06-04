Joules (JOUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JOUL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of LON JOUL opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. Joules has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 393 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

