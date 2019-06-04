Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

