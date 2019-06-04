Jennison Associates LLC Has $161.26 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375,299 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $161,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in NiSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

NiSource stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 34,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,035. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

