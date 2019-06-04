Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.38 Billion Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,384,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. 404,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,789. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $15,625,063.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

