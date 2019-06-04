Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Upland Software (UPLD)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upland Software to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,369,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

