Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €15.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.91 ($18.50).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

