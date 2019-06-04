Jayne Cottam Buys 38,800 Shares of Assura PLC (AGR) Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £24,832 ($32,447.41).

AGR stock remained flat at $GBX 63.80 ($0.83) during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,093,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Assura PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.10 ($0.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Assura to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price for the company.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

