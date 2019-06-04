Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1317 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/janus-henderson-mortgage-backed-securities-etf-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-13-jmbs.html.

