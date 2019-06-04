J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-shares-sold-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.