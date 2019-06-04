J.Jill Inc (JILL) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 265,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.65 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of JILL opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. J.Jill Inc has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “J.Jill Inc (JILL) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/j-jill-inc-jill-holdings-trimmed-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.