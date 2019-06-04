iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,695,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,222,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,619,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,879,000.

PFF opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

