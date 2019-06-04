iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3859 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

