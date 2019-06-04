iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $26.87.

