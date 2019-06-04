iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of AOK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 49,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,104. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

