Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Restaurant Group (RTN)

5/30/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/17/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/17/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/17/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/15/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/8/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 135 ($1.76).

5/2/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/2/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/2/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.09).

4/5/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 230.97 ($3.02). The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million and a PE ratio of 52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

