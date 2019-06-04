Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fabrinet (FN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN):

5/28/2019 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

5/28/2019 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Fabrinet was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2019 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2019 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

5/6/2019 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2019 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Shares of FN stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,664,700. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

