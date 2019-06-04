Invacio Reaches Market Cap of $189,271.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Invacio has a market capitalization of $189,271.00 and $5,044.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, Invacio has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.01868439 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005829 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002099 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 32,913,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,702,515 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

