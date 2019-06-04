Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 26,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 898,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,236,914. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.82. 7,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $272.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

