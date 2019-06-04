Intrust Bank NA Has $717,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,502,000 after buying an additional 209,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

In related news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,055. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

