Intrust Bank NA Has $501,000 Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BP were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BP by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after purchasing an additional 989,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of BP by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after purchasing an additional 960,963 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,520. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

