Intrinsyc Technologies (ITC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 1980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Intrinsyc Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a market cap of $24.84 million and a PE ratio of -40.67.

Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrinsyc Technologies Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrinsyc Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

