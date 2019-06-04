InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) Director Sells $44,091.20 in Stock

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $44,091.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. 366,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

