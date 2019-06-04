Insider Selling: pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Sells 139,413 Shares of Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 139,413 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $6,729,465.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Stephen Feinberg sold 280,134 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $14,057,124.12.

On Thursday, May 30th, Stephen Feinberg sold 477,602 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $23,832,339.80.

PDVW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 123,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,649. pdvWireless Inc has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in pdvWireless in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in pdvWireless in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in pdvWireless by 51.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in pdvWireless by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,744 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in pdvWireless by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of pdvWireless from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. pdvWireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

