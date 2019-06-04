Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Director Sells 7,033 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 7,033 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$30,523.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,514.64.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. MEG Energy Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.70 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.21.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

