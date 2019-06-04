Ink Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ink has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $4.18 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC, Coinrail and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00381946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.02944080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00149363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinEgg, EXX, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.