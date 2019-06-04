Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Roku Inc (ROKU)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. Roku comprises about 0.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $48,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,542 shares of company stock valued at $22,450,890. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650,698. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,157.75 and a beta of 2.39. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.12 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Roku Inc (ROKU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/impala-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-roku-inc-roku.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.