Imax Corp (IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get Imax alerts:

In other Imax news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $101,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,907.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Leebron sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $331,718.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,344.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,557. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Imax by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Imax by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Imax by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Imax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Imax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.