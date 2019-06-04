Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $27,000 Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WABCO in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 target price on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens downgraded WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of WBC opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.13. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.31 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

