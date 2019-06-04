ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004774 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC and COSS. ICON has a market capitalization of $176.59 million and $23.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00385528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.02859915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00152080 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016522 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, COSS, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance, ABCC, Bithumb and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

