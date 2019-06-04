Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $434,883.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $434,883.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00390076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.02885941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00148851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

