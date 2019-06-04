HUYA (HUYA) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HUYA to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million -$281.83 million 205.10 HUYA Competitors $7.81 billion $1.84 billion 9.55

HUYA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 1 10 0 2.75 HUYA Competitors 743 2644 5631 288 2.59

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $29.78, suggesting a potential upside of 45.19%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 109.95%. Given HUYA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -35.91% 4.60% 3.70% HUYA Competitors -6.57% -11.78% -3.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUYA peers beat HUYA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

