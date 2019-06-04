Horizonte Minerals (HZM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON HZM opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Horizonte Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.