Horizonte Minerals (HZM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON HZM opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Horizonte Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

