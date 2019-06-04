HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Position Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,998 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in HMS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,677,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 135,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter worth about $42,907,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 464,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Lucia sold 1,700 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $53,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,157.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,347 shares of company stock worth $4,641,942. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

