Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $2,966,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,977,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

