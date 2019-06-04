Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,087 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,059,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

