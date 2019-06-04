Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,124 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,158,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 571,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $66,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $949,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,359 shares of company stock worth $5,913,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $108.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.01 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

