Hexcel Co. (HXL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $155,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,947. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

