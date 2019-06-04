Heron Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,101,000 after purchasing an additional 439,044 shares during the last quarter. Tang Kevin C bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 94,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000.

In related news, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $25,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

