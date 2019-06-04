Hercules 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,510.00 (HERC)

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Hercules token can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Hercules has a market cap of $6.36 million and $2,510.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hercules has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00381636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.47 or 0.02929554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00148954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens. Hercules’ official website is herc.one . Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hercules

Hercules can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hercules using one of the exchanges listed above.

