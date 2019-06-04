Helios Underwriting (HUW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. Helios Underwriting has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $1.50. Helios Underwriting’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

