Hecla Mining (HL) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

HL stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.74. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

