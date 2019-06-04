Head to Head Survey: United Fire Group (UFCS) & Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Third Point Reinsurance and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Third Point Reinsurance presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Third Point Reinsurance does not pay a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 3.89% -11.24% -4.28% United Fire Group 2.35% 1.63% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $370.01 million 2.60 -$317.69 million ($3.27) -3.13 United Fire Group $1.07 billion 1.11 $27.65 million N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Third Point Reinsurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

