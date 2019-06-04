Head-To-Head Review: Glori Energy (GLRI) & Parsley Energy (PE)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Parsley Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsley Energy $1.83 billion 3.12 $369.13 million $1.41 12.74

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsley Energy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Parsley Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Parsley Energy 14.09% 6.05% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glori Energy and Parsley Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsley Energy 0 3 25 1 2.93

Parsley Energy has a consensus target price of $31.19, indicating a potential upside of 73.85%. Given Parsley Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

