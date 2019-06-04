Head to Head Contrast: Tenneco (TEN) & ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (ISUZY)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenneco and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $11.76 billion 0.05 $55.00 million $6.28 1.71 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $18.70 billion 0.51 $994.57 million N/A N/A

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tenneco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenneco and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 4 1 0 2.00 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tenneco presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.33%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenneco is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -0.85% 25.31% 3.62% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 5.26% 10.43% 5.52%

Volatility and Risk

Tenneco has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenneco pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tenneco pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats Tenneco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units. It also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons, piston rings, cylinder liners, valve seats and guides, bearings, spark plugs, valve train products, system protection products, and seals and gaskets; and aftermarket products, which include ride control parts and emission controls, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance materials. In addition, the company offers ride performance products and systems comprising shock absorbers and struts, and NVH performance materials, as well as a product portfolio of electronically controlled ride performance technology; and motor parts, including chassis parts, braking products, and gaskets and seals, as well as filtration parts, lighting products, and ignition products. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

