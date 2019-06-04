HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its stake in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,389,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the period. HC2 comprises about 4.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of HC2 worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 458,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 537,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get HC2 alerts:

Shares of HCHC opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.51. HC2 had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.65 million. Equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Sena purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 403,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,662.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Falcone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,984.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,600 shares of company stock worth $94,116. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/hc2-holdings-inc-hchc-shares-sold-by-b-riley-financial-inc.html.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.